Nancy Pelosi steps down from House after nearly two decades of leadership

Archibald Sackey and Courage Ahiati/ Flickr

Nancy Pelosi has stepped down from Democratic leadership after nearly 20 years. The House Speaker said on November 17 that she does not plan to have a position in the new Congress. Pelosi makes the decision after Republicans take control of the House post midterm elections. The attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in October also influenced her decision.

She plans to remain a member of Congress as the representative from San Francisco and will continue to serve the term she was recently elected for.

Pelosi has had a historic run during her political career, as she is the only woman in the nation to wield the speaker’s gavel and the Democratic Party’s longest-serving House leader.

“History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history,” President Biden said in a statement.

The House Speaker hopes to make way for a new generation to drive the Democratic Party.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Congress that I so deeply respect.” Pelosi said.

The room applauded as her speech came to a close. After the announcement, Pelosi told reporters that she has been ready to step down for a while.

“I don’t feel sad about not having a leadership position…I feel balanced about it,” Pelosi said.