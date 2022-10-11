Feeling out of the loop when it comes to this year’s Norfolk State football team? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s homecoming game.

The Spartan Echo abides by and supports Norfolk State University's non-discrimination policy. Norfolk State University does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities in admission to, participation in, or receipt of the services and benefits under any of its programs and activities, whether carried out directly or through a third-party, or any other entity with which Norfolk State University arranges to carry out its programs and activities.

Our work is our own. Please help us protect it.