NSU football falls to St. Francis 45-26

Norfolk State University’s football team fell to St. Francis 45-26 at Dick Price Stadium on Saturday. The lacking Spartan defense and untimely mistakes caused the team to drop to 0-4 on the season.

The Spartans’ defense gave up 501 total yards to the Red Flash offense. The Red Flash played two quarterbacks in the matchup, who combined for 290 yards completing, and 20-of-29 in completions.

St. Francis’ Justin Sliwoski threw a 26-yard dart to Dawson Snyder to take the first 7-0 lead of the game. Coyle Doyle threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Makai Jackson in the first quarter.

Silas Morgan/ Spartan Echo

The Red Flash exposed several flaws in the Spartans’ special teams at the start of the game. St. Francis’ Donnell Brown returned a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown, clinching a 21-0 Red Flash lead at the end of the first quarter.

Despite trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, the Spartans held on, storming down the field with a 26-yard touchdown from freshman running back Jordin Lennon. Nevertheless, the Spartans still trailed 21-6 as they missed the extra point.

Silas Morgan/ Spartan Echo

The Spartans got back on defense and forced a fumble, and the offense followed up with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams to Collis Pride. The Spartans attempted a two-point conversion but failed as they trailed late in the second quarter.

St Francis scored on their last two drives of the half and led 35-12 at halftime as Sliwoski rushed for a 27-yard touchdown and Doyle threw a 34-yard touchdown to Elijah Sarratt.

Both teams scored in the final quarter, as St. Francis advanced to a 42-19 lead, and the Spartans responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams to J.J. Davis.



Silas Morgan/ Spartan Echo

Despite the 45-26 loss, the Spartans had a season-high of 396 total yards on offense as Adams went 11-of-22 for 142 yards with two touchdowns. The Spartans will travel to Fairfield next week, Connecticut as they look to bounce back against Sacred Heart.